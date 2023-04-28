Deals
The mission behind Village of Promise

Village of Promise is a nonprofit organization based in Huntsville.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Village of Promise is a nonprofit organization that addresses the needs of children and families in high-poverty and distressed neighborhoods.

Village of Promise has the mission to “empower families to advance out of poverty using a multigenerational approach, promising support through a continuum of services, and inspiring them to achieve their goals and contribute to their community.” The nonprofit organization achieves this mission by providing educational programs and opportunities for empowerment.

Former NASA astronaut and NFL player, Leland Melvin, will be the speaker at the Village of Promise Speaker Series event on May 16. This will be the sixth speaker series event for the organization since 2011. Village of Promise CEO, Dana Gillis, joined Tennessee Valley Living to talk about the organization and the upcoming speaker series.

To learn more about Village of Promise, click here.

