Jackson Co. woman convicted of killing alleged rapist in 2018 back in jail

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Jackson County woman convicted of killing her alleged rapist in 2018 and serving a split sentence is back in jail after violating her State Probation.

On Oct. 9, 2020, Brittany Smith was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison for the murder of alleged rapist, Joshua Smith. The sentence was split and Smith was ordered to serve 36 months(the first 18 months were to be served under house arrest and the final 18 months were suspended).

On Nov. 2, 2020, Smith was ordered to serve 15 years for Arson second degree. This sentence was also split and she was ordered to serve six months in the Jackson County Jail followed by 60 months State Probation.

Smith signed the Order of Probation for the murder and arson cases on May 12, 2021, stating that she understood the conditions of being placed on house arrest and State Probation. Fifteen days later, State Probation filed a delinquency report because Smith had violated the condition of house arrest. During the Show Cause Hearing, the violation was dismissed.

Smith had a second delinquency report filed on her on Aug. 3, 2021, for violating the terms of house arrest again. She appeared in court on Sept. 7, 2021, where her probation was not revoked and she was ordered to serve a 32-day Dunk.

On Nov. 11, 2021, Smith violated her house arrest terms for a third time and appeared in court five days later. Her probation was not revoked and she was ordered to serve a 29-day Dunk.

On Mar. 9, 2022, a fourth delinquency report was filed for “the violations of failing to avoid injurious or vicious habits-Meth and Other.” Smith appeared in court on May 24, 2022, and was re-split to serve nine months in prison. She was released seven months later.

On Feb. 1, 2023, Smith requested to enter treatment at Great Expectations, she was advised by State Probation that she would need to complete the program. On April 19 she was discharged for having a cell phone and fraternizing with a man in the program.

The following day Smith reported to the State Probation Office and confirmed the violations. She was then taken to the Jackson County Jail. For this violation, it is being recommended that Smith serve a 15-day Dunk and remain in jail until a bed is available for further inpatient treatment.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.