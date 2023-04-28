Huntsville artist shares inspiration, talks career

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Panoply Arts Festival is a major opportunity for local artists to share their work with the public. One Huntsville artist will be at her second Panoply Arts Festival on Friday.

Raven Armstead, also known as Rave Sake Studios, is a traditional artist from Atlanta. Armstead said she used art as a sense of therapy when she was younger and it eventually became her career.

“[Art is] Something that I’ve always been interested in and I kind of used art as my source of therapy, my personal source of therapy when I was younger and that just kind of fed into my older years,” Armstead said.

Armstead said most people don’t know how to describe her art, but she said that’s a good thing. Like Armstead, the Panoply Arts Festival is a unique experience both for the artists and for visitors.

“It’s wonderful to be a part of Panoply just because of the community,” Armstead said. “It’s a time when everyone can get together. It doesn’t matter what their medium is, or what their style is. You get to see so many different artists come together.”

To learn more about Armstead and her work, click here.

The 2023 Panoply Arts Festival will be at Big Spring Park Friday through Sunday. To learn more, click here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.