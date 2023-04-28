HomeTown Lenders Championship reduced to three rounds

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The HomeTown Lenders Championship at The Ledges will now be a three round tournament instead of the traditional four round format as announced Friday.

The first round was supposed to begin on Thursday, but it was delayed until Friday due to weather. The beginning of the first round was delayed again on Friday morning, before the announcement was made to reduce the rounds for the whole tournament.

The following statement was released by a spokesperson for the Korn Ferry Tour:

“Per the Korn Ferry Tour Rules and Regulations, the 2023 HomeTown Lenders Championship has been reduced to a 54-hole competition. Round One will be played today, Friday April 28. Round Two will be played Saturday, April 29 and the Final Round will be played Sunday, April 30.”

Tournament officials confirmed golfers did not tee off until 10:25 a.m.

If you have tickets for Thursday or Friday, you can attend round one today. Parking is available at the Sandra Moon Community Complex Parking lot. From there, shuttles will be available.

