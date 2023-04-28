Food City stores approved by Huntsville City Council

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A trip to the grocery store may soon look a little different in the Rocket City.

Huntsville City council members approved six new Food City stores moving into town during Thursday night’s city council meeting.

The proposed agreement includes the City and Marathon Realty Corporation. Marathon plans to hire over 200 employees for each store.

The company intends to build, own and operate each of these six stores under the Food City brand.

The Virginia-based chain is prepared to invest $90 million in building these six stores.

The City is willing to offer a 9 million dollar rebate if the proposed stores are built on time.

The stores will be built in two phases. The first three locations would go to North Huntsville, Southeast Huntsville, and Highway 72 east of Chapman Mountain.

The second phase stores are slated to be built in northwest Huntsville on Alabama Highway 53 north of Research Park Boulevard, in West Huntsville near the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant, and on Jordan Lane/Patton Road near Interstate 565.

Don Dehnel lives on Bob Wade Lane, one of the areas near the proposed store locations in Phase I. He believes this will help improve the quality of life and economy within the community.

“We can stay local and can we like to keep it up in the area that we live in so we can help support the communities,” said Denhel.

Several council members applauded the plan and its expected benefits for the city including Councilman Devyn Keith who believes this will be monumental in his district.

“This is so big I cannot explain. People will talk about this at church, at Bible study, and more,” said Councilman Keith, “I don’t want this to be simply, ‘We’re getting a grocery store.’ This is proof that we care about every corner of this community where the needs are different.”

The city is estimated to make a return on investment within 25 months and generate $120,000,000 in revenue within the next 10 years.

Phase I of the plan is projected to be completed within 36 months, and construction is set to begin in May.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.