Flower Friday: Find out why irises are the flower pick of the day

Irises come in many different colors while also being reliable and easy to grow.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Irises come in many different colors while also being reliable and easy to grow.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, irises may be bearded or crested. The tall bearded irises are the most familiar and they grow between two to three feet tall.

It’s important to plant irises in late summer to early fall. That way overnight temperatures remain at the cooler levels.

