Five killed in fiery head-on collision on I59

WBRC stock graphic
WBRC stock graphic(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Five people are dead following a crash that happened Wednesday night.

Jimie M. Fransisco, 31, of Crossville, was driving his car on Interstate 59 NB approximately four miles south of Attalla when he collided head-on with a pickup truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at approximately 10:10 p.m. Wednesday.

After the crash, the truck caught fire, killing the driver and three passengers.

The identities of the occupants in the pickup truck are pending confirmation from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

