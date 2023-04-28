Drugs, guns and cash seized during Fayetteville, TN domestic violence arrest

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - A Fayetteville man faces drug and domestic violence charges after police found multiple illegal substances while investigating a dispute.

According to Fayetteville Police Chief Barry Pendergraft, officers responded to reports of a domestic situation on Washington St. around 8:30 p.m. on April 27. During the investigation of the dispute, various drugs were observed inside the home.

Officers seized the following items:

48.5 grams of Mushrooms

570 grams of THC

93 Tianeptine pills

51 Oxycodone

5.5 Amphetamine

6 Firearms

$4,086 in Cash

Multiple drug paraphernalia items

Alfred Jeremiah Arruda IV, age 26, was arrested on a domestic violence charge and multiple drug charges.

He was booked into the Lincoln County Jail.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.