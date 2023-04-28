Deals
Drugs, guns and cash seized during Fayetteville, TN domestic violence arrest

Drugs seized in Fayetteville, TN
Drugs seized in Fayetteville, TN(FPD)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - A Fayetteville man faces drug and domestic violence charges after police found multiple illegal substances while investigating a dispute.

According to Fayetteville Police Chief Barry Pendergraft, officers responded to reports of a domestic situation on Washington St. around 8:30 p.m. on April 27. During the investigation of the dispute, various drugs were observed inside the home.

Officers seized the following items:

  • 48.5 grams of Mushrooms
  • 570 grams of THC
  • 93 Tianeptine pills
  • 51 Oxycodone
  • 5.5 Amphetamine
  • 6 Firearms
  • $4,086 in Cash
  • Multiple drug paraphernalia items

Alfred Jeremiah Arruda IV, age 26, was arrested on a domestic violence charge and multiple drug charges.

He was booked into the Lincoln County Jail.

