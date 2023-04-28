Drugs, guns and cash seized during Fayetteville, TN domestic violence arrest
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - A Fayetteville man faces drug and domestic violence charges after police found multiple illegal substances while investigating a dispute.
According to Fayetteville Police Chief Barry Pendergraft, officers responded to reports of a domestic situation on Washington St. around 8:30 p.m. on April 27. During the investigation of the dispute, various drugs were observed inside the home.
Officers seized the following items:
- 48.5 grams of Mushrooms
- 570 grams of THC
- 93 Tianeptine pills
- 51 Oxycodone
- 5.5 Amphetamine
- 6 Firearms
- $4,086 in Cash
- Multiple drug paraphernalia items
Alfred Jeremiah Arruda IV, age 26, was arrested on a domestic violence charge and multiple drug charges.
He was booked into the Lincoln County Jail.
