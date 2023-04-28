Deals
Colbert County Sheriff's Office presented grant to purchase drone

The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office was presented a grant by the Colbert County Development...
The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office was presented a grant by the Colbert County Development Commission on Friday to purchase a search and rescue drone.(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office was presented a grant by the Colbert County Development Commission on Friday to purchase a search and rescue drone.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the grant will be used to purchase a drone and new protective equipment for the sheriff’s office. The drone will support search and rescue efforts by finding people faster by detecting their heat signature with a thermal camera.

The drone will also be used in a variety of ways including, reconnaissance, aerial photography and more.

