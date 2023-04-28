City Council authorizes expansion of greenway access in South Huntsville

Deals
By Javon Williams
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Council has announced plans to expand its greenway network from South Huntsville to Ditto Landing.

The contract, for land surveying and engineering design, with Garver LLC as part of Phase 3 of the Tennessee River Greenway was authorized by the City Council during their meeting on Thursday.

The project would add 1.5 miles of greenway between Hobbs and Green Cove roads and connect Elgie’s Walk Greenway to Ditto Landing. The final link will create a 15-mile greenway loop in South Huntsville along the Weatherly Road and Aldridge Creek greenway networks.

“When we put together our BIG Picture master plan, investing more in quality-of-life amenities like our greenways was a common recommendation from stakeholders,” said Dennis Madsen, Manager of Urban & Long-Range Planning. “We’ve seen such tremendous growth in South Huntsville over the past few years, particularly around the Ditto Landing area. Providing greenway access is a win-win for anyone who enjoys what Ditto Landing has to offer.”

Click here to see the latest greenway master plan and click here to learn more about The BIG Picture master plan.

