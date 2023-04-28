Chef Cam returns to share exciting career news

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The award-winning Huntsville chef who you know and love is back to share some exciting news about his new cooking show!

Executive chef Camerron Dangerfield is a two-time champion on the Food Network and now, he’s introducing his latest endeavor. “Cooking with Cam Live” will give fans an opportunity to “cook” with Dangerfield.

The show will air on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m. central standard time. To learn more about Dangerfield, click here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.