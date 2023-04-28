Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Chef Cam returns to share exciting career news

Executive chef Camerron Dangerfield is a two-time champion on the Food Network and now, he’s introducing his latest endeavor.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The award-winning Huntsville chef who you know and love is back to share some exciting news about his new cooking show!

Executive chef Camerron Dangerfield is a two-time champion on the Food Network and now, he’s introducing his latest endeavor. “Cooking with Cam Live” will give fans an opportunity to “cook” with Dangerfield.

The show will air on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m. central standard time. To learn more about Dangerfield, click here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason Sisk found guilty in murder trial
Mason Sisk found guilty by jury in Elkmont murder trial
Three people arrested in Lawrence Co. on drug charges
Three people arrested in Lawrence Co. on drug charges
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Pouring concrete (Source: Pixabay)
Scammers stealing thousands of dollars from Alabama concrete businesses
Athens family victim of AI voice scam
Athens family targeted by AI scam using loved one’s voice