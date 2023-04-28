Car crashes into home on Sparkman Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department and HEMSI are on the scene of an accident where a car crashed into a house on Sparkman Drive.

According to HPD, no one was injured in the accident and charges are expected for the driver.

Don Webster with HEMSI says there was a male patient in the truck and someone in the home and neither was injured. He also said the house sustained structural damage.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

