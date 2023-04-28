Deals
Bryce Young goes first overall in the NFL Draft

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9)
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young has been selected #1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.

Young was a standout QB while in Tuscaloosa leading the Crimson Tide to a CFP National Championship title in 2020.

Live updates of the draft will be updated here.

