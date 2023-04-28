Deals
1 person injured in Lawrence Co. shop fire

Home shop fire in Lawrence County
Home shop fire in Lawrence County(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County cabinet shop was damaged and one person was injured in a fire on Friday morning.

Caddo Midway VFD received a report of a fire at a cabinet shop on County Road 460 in Trinity around 8 a.m. on April 28.

According to Administrative Fire Chief Darwin Clark, the owner of the shop was injured in the fire. She had been working in the paint booth area of the shop when something sparked leading to an explosion.

The victim self-transported to Lawrence County Medical Center and has since been taken to UAB for treatment.

The shop sustained smoke and fire damage. The fire was contained after about two hours.

Four fire departments responded to the scene.

