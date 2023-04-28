1 man injured by falling debris on Madison construction site

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was injured by falling debris on a construction site in Madison on Friday.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, the man suffered injuries to his legs after walling material struck him. Crews responded to the Graphics Dr. scene around 8:15 a.m. on April 28.

The man was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

