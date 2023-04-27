Three people arrested in Lawrence Co. on drug charges
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Three people were arrested on drug charges on Thursday after the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office VICE/Narcotics Unit received multiple complaints of illicit drug activity.
LCSO Narcotics Agents and the Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a home located on County Road 434 in East Lawrence County.
During the search, agents recovered 5 oz. of Methamphetamine, digital scales and packaging aids/materials from the home.
Anthony Brackin, Spencer Cartee and Amanda Griffin were arrested and taken to Lawrence County Jail where they are all being held on a $10,300 bond. All individuals were charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
