Three people arrested in Lawrence Co. on drug charges

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Three people were arrested on drug charges on Thursday after the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office VICE/Narcotics Unit received multiple complaints of illicit drug activity.

LCSO Narcotics Agents and the Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a home located on County Road 434 in East Lawrence County.

During the search, agents recovered 5 oz. of Methamphetamine, digital scales and packaging aids/materials from the home.

Anthony Brackin, Spencer Cartee and Amanda Griffin were arrested and taken to Lawrence County Jail where they are all being held on a $10,300 bond. All individuals were charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

(L to R) Spencer Cartee, Anthony Brackin and Amanda Griffin (LCSO)

