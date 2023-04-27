Three people arrested in Lawrence Co. on drug charges

Deals
By Javon Williams
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Three people were arrested on drug charges on Thursday after the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office VICE/Narcotics Unit received multiple complaints of illicit drug activity.

LCSO Narcotics Agents and the Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a home located on County Road 434 in East Lawrence County.

During the search, agents recovered 5 oz. of Methamphetamine, digital scales and packaging aids/materials from the home.

Anthony Brackin, Spencer Cartee and Amanda Griffin were arrested and taken to Lawrence County Jail where they are all being held on a $10,300 bond. All individuals were charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

(L to R) Spencer Cartee, Anthony Brackin and Amanda Griffin
(L to R) Spencer Cartee, Anthony Brackin and Amanda Griffin(LCSO)

