Showers & thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight.

First Alert Weather
After a soaking rain for the morning commute, showers and thunderstorms expected for the...
After a soaking rain for the morning commute, showers and thunderstorms expected for the evening commute. Heavy rain, small hail, gusty winds associated with thunderstorm activity through this evening. Near 70°. Friday, lingering showers/storms during the morning, some sun mixing with clouds for the afternoon. Low 70s. Friday night, partly cloudy. Low 50s. Weekend, mainly dry. A few showers for locations Southeast of the Tennessee River Saturday night. Low to mid 70s during the afternoons, around 50° at night. Monday through Thursday, sunny and cool. High temps around 70°, low temps in the 40s Chance of rain Friday. Early call for next weekend, mostly sunny. Low to mdi 70s.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After a soaking rain for the morning commute, showers and thunderstorms expected for the evening commute. Heavy rain, small hail, gusty winds associated with thunderstorm activity through this evening. Near 70°. Friday, lingering showers/storms during the morning, some sun mixing with clouds for the afternoon. Low 70s. Friday night, partly cloudy. Low 50s. Weekend, mainly dry. A few showers for locations Southeast of the Tennessee River Saturday night. Low to mid 70s during the afternoons, around 50° at night. Monday through Thursday, sunny and cool. High temps around 70°, low temps in the 40s Chance of rain Friday. Early call for next weekend, mostly sunny. Low to mdi 70s.

