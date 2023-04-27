Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Sen. Tuberville joins Paris Hilton to express support for Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act

Hilton said she was a victim of abuse as a child at a boarding school.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - United States Senator Tommy Tuberville and other U.S. Senators joined Paris Hilton Thursday to speak in support of the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act at a bipartisan press conference.

Hilton said she was a victim of abuse as a child at a boarding school and now she’s pushing for laws that give more oversight to camps that claim to help troubled teens.

“You are so much more than your trauma,” Hilton said in support of victims. “Your stories matter and together we can help end child abuse and neglect in every step. It is so important to reach out to survivors who are afraid to come out. You are not alone.”

Sen. Tuberville released the following statement:

“Kids and young adults will decide the future of this country. I dedicated my life to mentoring young people because they are the most precious commodity we have. If we get everything else right, but neglect our young people, our country has no future. I’ve seen some of these residential care facilities with my own eyes and I know they need reform. There’s an old saying that sunlight is the best disinfectant. We need some more sunlight on these facilities so we can put a stop to the waste, fraud, and abuse in the system. I’m proud to support this bill and stand with our kids.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting.
Victim of Tennessee attempted murder suspect speaks out after over 1 year of recovery
Residents of Todd Towers in Huntsville voice their complaints
Residents of Todd Towers in Huntsville voice safety concerns
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
The wreck happened near Highway 36 at Sims Road, according to a Twitter post by the sheriff’s...
Hartselle Police identify man killed in wreck involving 18-wheeler

Latest News

What happened on Day 4 of the Mason Sisk trial
Mason Sisk found guilty by jury in Elkmont murder trial
Chief Dennis Sharp with the Courtland Police Department received a $10,000 grant from Running 4...
Courtland Police Department chief receives grant from Running 4 Heroes
Three people arrested in Lawrence Co. on drug charges
Three people arrested in Lawrence Co. on drug charges
The Huntsville Police Department is set to host an Impaired Driving Citizens Academy in...
Huntsville PD to host Impaired Driving Citizens Academy