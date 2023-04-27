Sen. Tuberville joins Paris Hilton to express support for Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - United States Senator Tommy Tuberville and other U.S. Senators joined Paris Hilton Thursday to speak in support of the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act at a bipartisan press conference.

Hilton said she was a victim of abuse as a child at a boarding school and now she’s pushing for laws that give more oversight to camps that claim to help troubled teens.

“You are so much more than your trauma,” Hilton said in support of victims. “Your stories matter and together we can help end child abuse and neglect in every step. It is so important to reach out to survivors who are afraid to come out. You are not alone.”

Sen. Tuberville released the following statement:

“Kids and young adults will decide the future of this country. I dedicated my life to mentoring young people because they are the most precious commodity we have. If we get everything else right, but neglect our young people, our country has no future. I’ve seen some of these residential care facilities with my own eyes and I know they need reform. There’s an old saying that sunlight is the best disinfectant. We need some more sunlight on these facilities so we can put a stop to the waste, fraud, and abuse in the system. I’m proud to support this bill and stand with our kids.”

