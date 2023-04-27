Scattered rain and thunder early Thursday, stronger storms possible in the afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Thursday morning. We have pockets of light to moderate rainfall on the radar to start the day with wet roads and some puddles expected for the morning commute.

Morning temperatures are mild again in the 50s heading out he door and be sure to have the umbrella and rain gear with you. Scattered to numerous rain showers will continue through the morning hours before becoming a bit more isolated to widely scattered through the afternoon. Cloud cover will stay with us for most of the day with maybe just a few peeks of sunshine, highs will stay in the upper 60s to lower 70s with increasing wind and humidity. We have the 48 Developing Alert out for the potential of a few isolated stronger storms into the afternoon and evening. This is a somewhat “conditional” threat of severe weather given the morning clouds and showers. However, if any storms are able to develop they could be stronger in nature with heavy rainfall, frequent lighting, gusty winds and small hail.

Showers and storms will be fairly isolated overnight with the clouds sticking around, morning lows will be warmer in the middle to upper 50s. Friday will bring another chance of scattered showers and storms through the day with some sunshine peeking through, highs will reach the low to middle 70s. Right now, the weekend actually looks pretty promising with mainly cloudy skies on Saturday and highs in the low to middle 70s, a few showers are possible early in the day. Sunday should also be mostly dry with a better chance at showers for areas south of the Tennessee River.

Next week will start off rain-free and slightly below average with highs staying in the low to middle 70s.

