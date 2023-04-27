Deals
Panoply Arts Festival poster artist talks background, career

Denise Onwere is one of the many local artists who will be at the Panoply Arts Festival.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The 2023 Panoply Arts Festival is right around the corner, and it is always special to see what the poster will be for the year’s festival.

This year’s Panoply Arts Festival poster artist was none other than local Huntsville artist, Denise Onwere. Onwere is originally from California, but she has been calling Tennessee Valley home for many years. Onwere is the daughter of Grammy-nominated jazz artist Jeff Clayton.

Onwere is very involved in the arts in Huntsville as she educates at Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment. Onwere teaches “Art Camp After School,” a class for children after school. This class gives children an opportunity to experiment with different materials and tools.

Onwere will be at the Panoply Arts Festival where you can see her work and even purchase some pieces. To learn more about Onwere, click here.

