Moulton PD Officer, one citizen injured in DUI wreck

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Moulton Police Department Officer and one citizen were injured in a car collision that happened early Sunday morning.

The wreck involved three vehicles including Officer Epifanio Dejoya’s patrol car, a citizen’s black Dodge Charger and a gray GMC Sierra driven by 20-year-old Bobby Hodge.

Officials say Officer Dejoya was on duty and traveling south on Market Street while the person driving the Charger was traveling north. As Dejoya and the citizen were crossing the intersection of Market Street and Court Street, Hodge ran the red light and hit the Charger.

That collision caused the Charger to spin and crash into Dejoya’s patrol vehicle, both of the vehicles were “rendered inoperable.” Hodge did not stop and fled the scene.

Dejoya radioed what was happening and Lawrence County Deputies in the area were able to locate Hodge’s vehicle. A car pursuit was initiated and lasted for several miles but was unsuccessful, this led Hodge to abandon the vehicle and attempt to run.

A short time later Hodge was found in a structure on private property and taken into custody. At the scene of the accident, the Moulton Fire Department responded to assist the drivers, maintain traffic control and clean up. Dejoya and the citizen were taken to Lawrence Medical Center for treatment. Hodge was also taken to the medical center to ensure that he was uninjured.

It was determined by Sergeant Casy Baker, during the investigation, that Hodge was under the influence of alcohol. Once he was cleared, he was taken to the Lawrence County Jail and charged with driving under the influence, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident with injury and running a red light. He is being held on an $18,000 bond.

“The Fire Department was able to arrive and provide immediate first aid care for Officer Dejoya and the citizen driver, as well as provide immediate traffic/hazard control. And thanks to the Deputy’s fast response, we were able to locate, identify and take the suspect into custody without additional accidents or anyone else being hurt. I, Chief Knight, am also very thankful that the injuries that were sustained in the wreck were minor and not life-threatening. Our department has lost a patrol car, but that is something that can be repaired or replaced. Lives cannot be replaced.”

Chief Knight says Officer Dejoya is expected to be off for several days and should be able to return to regular duty soon. The driver of the Charger also escaped minor injuries.

Officials say the incident is still under investigation and more charges could be forthcoming.

