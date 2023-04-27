Mason Sisk found guilty by jury in Elkmont murder trial

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The jury in the murder trial of an Elkmont teen found him guilty of capital murder on Thursday.

Mason Sisk was accused of murdering five of his family members in 2019 when he was just 14 years old.

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting.

Over 30 witnesses took the stand over the nearly two-week trial. The retrial began on April 17 after the original trial was called a mistrial in September 2022.

See the following stories to catch up on what happened throughout the trial:

BREAKING: the state officially rests its case against Mason Sisk. They will not call any more witnesses to testify. Attorneys will discuss evidence away from the precense of the jury. @waff48 — Matthew King (@kingthematthew) April 26, 2023

BREAKING: the defense rests it’s case without calling any witnesses. Judge Wise now explaining to jurors that their day is over. Lawyers will have a charge conference in a closed courtroom, and closing statements will happen tomorrow at 9. @waff48 — Matthew King (@kingthematthew) April 26, 2023

CLOSING ARGUMENTS:

Throughout the trial, several witnesses described the scene in the home on the night of the murders. Additionally, several deputies showed body cam video from the scene, showing Sisk call 9-1-1, then telling deputies their story.

Former Sheriff Mike Blakely and investigator Johnny Morell testified about an interrogation between the pair and Sisk captured on video. Both admit to using common interrogation tactics to eventually force a confession out of Sisk.

Sisk’s lawyers argued they were taking advantage of a child, while prosecutors argued they were doing their job.

Prosecutors also showed evidence via text messages dung the trial that shows Sisk bragging about his effectiveness using a gun to kill his family.

The state will go first because they have the burden of proof and the defense will follow, says Judge Wise — Megan Plotka WAFF 48 (@MeganPlotka) April 27, 2023

The state started closing arguments on Thursday morning. The jury was brought in shortly before 9 a.m.

During the 911 call, he says all five members of his family was shot. He doesn’t say he’s not sure. On the scene he saw the five people shot. It’s important because the deputies searched really hard to find the baby (Coulson). He’s not found until parademics arrive. — Megan Plotka WAFF 48 (@MeganPlotka) April 27, 2023

The 911 call has been discussed a number of times in this case. The prosecution reiterated the point that Sisk said “all five members of his family were shot” instead of “he’s not sure if they are shot.”

She also says his initial 911 call is suspicious. He goes into a planned story instead of just telling the dispatcher what happened. He keeps telling deputies what he was doing, not rushing them to help his family — Megan Plotka WAFF 48 (@MeganPlotka) April 27, 2023

Sisk’s past experiences with firearms was discussed this morning as well.

She says Mason told deputies that he’s been to a gun range and has done target practice. The firearms experts say his family members were shot at a three foot range. — Megan Plotka WAFF 48 (@MeganPlotka) April 27, 2023

Mason then bragged about what he did to his girlfriend at the time. He said he was very good with a gun, that he killed his family in a matter of seconds. He knew they were all headshots and he could see the life drain out of their eyes. The defense argued these were jokes. — Megan Plotka WAFF 48 (@MeganPlotka) April 27, 2023

The State wrapped up by talking about how they believe the burden of proof has been met.

Count 2-4 is for killing someone under 14. She says they’ve already met their burden of proof with them they just have to prove their ages, but they’ve seen photos and have the birth certificates in evidence. — Megan Plotka WAFF 48 (@MeganPlotka) April 27, 2023

The defense started its closing arguments shortly after 10:30 a.m.

He says it wasn’t lost on him that five people died that night. It’s a burden he’s carried since he became a part of this case — Megan Plotka WAFF 48 (@MeganPlotka) April 27, 2023

The defense team focused on the confession gathered from Sisk.

During the confession, Blakely gave Mason breadcrumbs to follow and confess. The attorney says they took advantage of a tired, young kid. They saw in the courtroom that the judge had to take an extra effort when swearing in 18 years old. — Megan Plotka WAFF 48 (@MeganPlotka) April 27, 2023

Sisk’s team also argues that he did not have the time to shoot all of these people without waking them up in the process.

He was incapable of shooting that many people, that quickly without waking them up. The attorney says it’s way too clean to have been a 14 year old. ‘Sometimes the dope game is about getting money back but sometimes it’s about making a point. ‘ — Megan Plotka WAFF 48 (@MeganPlotka) April 27, 2023

Another argument presented in closing was that the defense did not get the chance to look at John Sisk’s phone.

Still never had a chance to look into John Sisk’s phone. Within minutes of unlocking Mary’s phone they were able to determine a lot more about all of their messages. — Megan Plotka WAFF 48 (@MeganPlotka) April 27, 2023

The prosecution team spoke one final time to wrap up closing arguments. The jury will be charged and begin deliberations following lunch.

The state will talk to jurors one more time because they have the burden of proof. District attorney Brian Jones now speaking to jurors. @waff48 — Matthew King (@kingthematthew) April 27, 2023

He tells jurors they just need to use their common sense. Tells them they’re the voices of 100,000 people in this community, and they need to find Sisk guilty of all four counts of capital murder. Jury will be charged after lunch. @waff48 — Matthew King (@kingthematthew) April 27, 2023

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting

Follow this story throughout the day for updates from the court.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.