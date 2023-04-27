Deals
Mason Sisk found guilty by jury in Elkmont murder trial

Mason Sisk was accused of murdering five of his family members in 2019 when he was just 14 years old.
By Wade Smith, Megan Plotka, Matthew King and Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The jury in the murder trial of an Elkmont teen found him guilty of capital murder on Thursday.

Mason Sisk was accused of murdering five of his family members in 2019 when he was just 14 years old.

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting.

Over 30 witnesses took the stand over the nearly two-week trial. The retrial began on April 17 after the original trial was called a mistrial in September 2022.

See the following stories to catch up on what happened throughout the trial:

CLOSING ARGUMENTS:

Throughout the trial, several witnesses described the scene in the home on the night of the murders. Additionally, several deputies showed body cam video from the scene, showing Sisk call 9-1-1, then telling deputies their story.

Former Sheriff Mike Blakely and investigator Johnny Morell testified about an interrogation between the pair and Sisk captured on video. Both admit to using common interrogation tactics to eventually force a confession out of Sisk.

Sisk’s lawyers argued they were taking advantage of a child, while prosecutors argued they were doing their job.

Prosecutors also showed evidence via text messages dung the trial that shows Sisk bragging about his effectiveness using a gun to kill his family.

The state started closing arguments on Thursday morning. The jury was brought in shortly before 9 a.m.

The 911 call has been discussed a number of times in this case. The prosecution reiterated the point that Sisk said “all five members of his family were shot” instead of “he’s not sure if they are shot.”

Sisk’s past experiences with firearms was discussed this morning as well.

The State wrapped up by talking about how they believe the burden of proof has been met.

The defense started its closing arguments shortly after 10:30 a.m.

The defense team focused on the confession gathered from Sisk.

Sisk’s team also argues that he did not have the time to shoot all of these people without waking them up in the process.

Another argument presented in closing was that the defense did not get the chance to look at John Sisk’s phone.

The prosecution team spoke one final time to wrap up closing arguments. The jury will be charged and begin deliberations following lunch.

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting

Follow this story throughout the day for updates from the court.

