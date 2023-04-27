Madison County’s Annual Youth Fishing Rodeo happening May 6

NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Commission is set to host the 40th Annual Youth Fishing Rodeo at Sharon Johnston Park on May 6.

This event is for children ages 5-15 and there is no registration fee to participate. Bait and tackle will be provided to each child during registration. Children are only required to have a fishing pole or rod and reel.

The Annual Youth Fishing Rodeo will take place at Sharon Johnston Park in New Market. (Madison County Commission)

The lake will be freshly stocked for children to fish 8:30-11:30 a.m. Children will be presented with prizes for largest catch as well.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.