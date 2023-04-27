Madison County’s Annual Youth Fishing Rodeo happening May 6
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Commission is set to host the 40th Annual Youth Fishing Rodeo at Sharon Johnston Park on May 6.
This event is for children ages 5-15 and there is no registration fee to participate. Bait and tackle will be provided to each child during registration. Children are only required to have a fishing pole or rod and reel.
The lake will be freshly stocked for children to fish 8:30-11:30 a.m. Children will be presented with prizes for largest catch as well.
