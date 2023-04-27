Deals
Madison County’s Annual Youth Fishing Rodeo happening May 6

This event is for children ages 5-15 and there is no registration fee to participate.
This event is for children ages 5-15 and there is no registration fee to participate.(Pixabay)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Commission is set to host the 40th Annual Youth Fishing Rodeo at Sharon Johnston Park on May 6.

This event is for children ages 5-15 and there is no registration fee to participate. Bait and tackle will be provided to each child during registration. Children are only required to have a fishing pole or rod and reel.

The Annual Youth Fishing Rodeo will take place at Sharon Johnston Park in New Market.
The Annual Youth Fishing Rodeo will take place at Sharon Johnston Park in New Market.(Madison County Commission)

The lake will be freshly stocked for children to fish 8:30-11:30 a.m. Children will be presented with prizes for largest catch as well.

