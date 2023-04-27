Deals
Innovate Alabama to play a key part in Governor Ivey’s ‘Game Plan’

Governor Kay Ivey's 'The Game Plan'
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -An Alabama corporation is playing a big role in Governor Kay Ivey’s 3rd play in the ‘The Game Plan’.

At the beginning of the legislative session, Gov. Ivey asked lawmakers to find ways to engage, expand, recruit and retain entrepreneurs.

Bill sponsor and Innovate Alabama Director State Rep. Anthony Daniels hit the ground running to answer that question.

“How do we get more people to Alabama, and how do we take care of our existing infrastructures and the people that are already in the technology sphere, aerospace, engineering and all the areas of technology and agriculture,” Rep. Daniels said. “How do we get them to stay in Alabama and expand their business so we can grow our economy?”

Ivey and lawmakers agreed the answer is supplemental funding and Innovate Alabama is tasked with awarding small businesses with supplemental grants.

“Think of us as a resource,” Rep. Daniels said. “We provide resources but think of us as a resource for entrepreneurship and growth in the state of Alabama.”

Before the new law, businesses had to have at least one of its top executives and 75 percent of their employees reside in the state when applying. The new law has loosened the restriction, allowing applicants a 12-month window after receiving grant funds to relocate to Alabama.

Tango Tango is a business in Huntsville that has received a grant in the past. They used the funds to further their development in first responder voice communication. The CEO of Tango Tango Trey Sharp says he has seen the benefit of these grants and that they are an essential part of investing in the state’s future.

“A grant like this enables a company like us to keep moving forward, to keep people employed, to keep building technology that makes for a better tomorrow that not only creates economic benefits for our company and by a virtue of that the state of Alabama and our employees, but then, you know our technology helps save lives,” Sharp said.

To learn more about Innovate Alabama, click here.

