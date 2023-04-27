Deals
Huntsville PD to host Impaired Driving Citizens Academy

The Huntsville Police Department is set to host an Impaired Driving Citizens Academy in Huntsville on May 13 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The Huntsville Police Department is set to host an Impaired Driving Citizens Academy in Huntsville on May 13 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.(HPD)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is set to host an Impaired Driving Citizens Academy in Huntsville on May 13 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The one-day program will provide citizens a chance to get information about the dangers of driving under the influence.

The following are requirements for citizens to participate:

  • Must be at least 19 years of age
  • Be a resident, college student or business owner in the City of Huntsville
  • No prior felony convictions
  • No outstanding warrants
  • No pending criminal cases

(Huntsville Police Department)

To apply, click here. Only the first 25 applicants will be accepted to the program.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

