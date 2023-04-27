Huntsville PD to host Impaired Driving Citizens Academy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is set to host an Impaired Driving Citizens Academy in Huntsville on May 13 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The one-day program will provide citizens a chance to get information about the dangers of driving under the influence.

The following are requirements for citizens to participate:

Must be at least 19 years of age

Be a resident, college student or business owner in the City of Huntsville

No prior felony convictions

No outstanding warrants

No pending criminal cases

To apply, click here. Only the first 25 applicants will be accepted to the program.

