Huntsville PD to host Impaired Driving Citizens Academy
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is set to host an Impaired Driving Citizens Academy in Huntsville on May 13 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The one-day program will provide citizens a chance to get information about the dangers of driving under the influence.
The following are requirements for citizens to participate:
- Must be at least 19 years of age
- Be a resident, college student or business owner in the City of Huntsville
- No prior felony convictions
- No outstanding warrants
- No pending criminal cases
To apply, click here. Only the first 25 applicants will be accepted to the program.
