Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Honeymoon destinations you’ll fall in love with

Turks and Caicos is not too far away and you can experience fantastic resorts and beautiful beaches while you’re there.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) -Your wedding can be a very special occasion in your life, but after all the planning and work, maybe you’re just looking more towards that honeymoon.

Chelsea Cepeda joined Tennessee Valley Living on Thursday to give you some ideas for your perfect honeymoon destination. One of the locations Cepeda highlighted are the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Turks and Caicos is not too far away and you can experience fantastic resorts and beautiful beaches while you’re there.

To keep up with Cepeda and to get more honeymoon inspirations, click here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting.
Victim of Tennessee attempted murder suspect speaks out after over 1 year of recovery
Residents of Todd Towers in Huntsville voice their complaints
Residents of Todd Towers in Huntsville voice safety concerns
Proposed rendering of Food City grocery store
Huntsville City Council to consider plan for 6 new Food City grocery stores
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79