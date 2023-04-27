From homeless to the Korn Ferry Tour

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Homeless. Odd jobs. all for the goal of reaching the PGA Tour.

Connecticut native Mike Sweeney continues to chase his dream of reaching the PGA Tour this week by competing in the Hometown Lenders Championship in the Korn Ferry Tour.

“I’ve been trying to focus on golf as much as possible,” Sweeney said.

Sweeney has been homeless for months, sleeping in his car in Wal-Mart Parking lots, with past jobs at an equestrian farm, a bowling alley and as a Subway sandwich artist.

“I’d like to think that I’m a professional golfer and everything else comes after that, and I kind of rap on the side,” Sweeney added.

He also raps on the side, known as Mickey D 860. His music is on all music streaming platforms

Sweeney moved with his Dad in 2018 to Florida. Sweeney had to move out in two years and figure it out. Two years later, Sweeney was living out of his car in Wal-Mart parking lots, or couch surfing with friends all while chasing the dream of qualifying for a PGA or Korn Ferry Tour event.

Two weeks ago, he hitched a ride with another player vying to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour event this week in Huntsville, and needed to hole in a bunker shot on the 18th hole to sneak into a playoff to potentially make the cut for The event at The Ledges.

“So I just sent driver in the front bunker, I had like 35 yards, my playing partner said it went in, I couldn’t see it over the hill,” Sweeny said smiling. “Luckily, we got into a playoff.”

“Self belief in the work right? Get out there and hit the shots. Out hours on the range on the putting green, test what ya gotta test, and believe you have the capabilities to do it right?”

Sweeney tees off Thursday morning in round one at The Ledges.

