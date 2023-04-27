Deals
Home tips and tricks to use this spring

Julia Greene from Greene Acres Farmhouse has some great suggestions for your next DIY project.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If that home project has been staring you in the face for months and you’ve just been looking for a little inspiration, then look no further! Julia Greene from Greene Acres Farmhouse has some great suggestions for your next DIY project.

Greene has all the suggestions you need from painting hacks to even lighting hacks. If this isn’t enough, you can see what else Greene has to offer as she is continuously updating suggestions on what to do in your home.

To learn more about Greene Acres Farmhouse, click here.

