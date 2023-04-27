Deals
Hackleburg High School on soft lockdown after threats to Phil Campbell school

Hackleburg High School
Hackleburg High School(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HACKLEBURG, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are at Hackleburg High School Thursday morning to “try and ease people’s minds” as the school is on soft lockdown after threats were made to Phil Campbell High School on social media.

“Will be at School this morning to try and ease people’s minds, the school will be on Soft lock down this morning, and we will have an officer stationed at the school and at all our sporting events,” Hackleburg Police Department wrote in a post on social media.

They added that while they are going to try and find who made an “erroneous” post about a threat being made to Marion County Schools, there have been no threats toward any schools in the county.

Franklin County Schools Superintendent Greg Hamilton posted on Facebook Wednesday night that they are aware of a social media post that threatened Phil Campbell High School. Hamilton said law enforcement have investigated the threat and are questioning suspects.

