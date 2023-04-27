First round of HomeTown Lenders Championship suspended

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The first round of the HomeTown Lenders Championship has been suspended due to excessive fog and inclement weather rolling in on Thursday afternoon.

First-round tee times will start on Friday at 6:25 a.m. at The Ledges. Tickets for Thursday will still be good for Friday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.