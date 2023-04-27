Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

First round of HomeTown Lenders Championship suspended

First round of HomeTown Lenders Championship suspended
First round of HomeTown Lenders Championship suspended(KFT)
By Javon Williams
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The first round of the HomeTown Lenders Championship has been suspended due to excessive fog and inclement weather rolling in on Thursday afternoon.

From homeless the Korn Ferry Tour

First-round tee times will start on Friday at 6:25 a.m. at The Ledges. Tickets for Thursday will still be good for Friday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting.
Victim of Tennessee attempted murder suspect speaks out after over 1 year of recovery
Residents of Todd Towers in Huntsville voice their complaints
Residents of Todd Towers in Huntsville voice safety concerns
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
The wreck happened near Highway 36 at Sims Road, according to a Twitter post by the sheriff’s...
Hartselle Police identify man killed in wreck involving 18-wheeler

Latest News

Mike Sweeny will aim to win the Hometown Lenders Championship this week at the Ledges.
From homeless to the Korn Ferry Tour
From homeless to the Korn Ferry Tour
The Tennessee Titans have released renderings of what the team's new stadium could look like.
Metro Council approves funding plan for new Titans stadium
4 Sparkman basketball standouts ink scholarships to Asbury, DSA Prep
4 Sparkman basketball standouts ink scholarships to Asbury, DSA Prep