Crime Stoppers: Man jumps through drive-thru window in robbery attempt

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week Huntsville Police are looking for a man they say went through a Burger King drive-thru but was more interested in grabbing fast cash than fast food.

HPD says a man ordered food at Burger King on Whitesburg Drive. He pulled up to the window and when the cashier turned around, authorities say the guy climbed right through.

Police say he tried to open the cash register and when the cashier turned around, he hit them and then took off.

If you have seen him or any of the other people on this list, contact police.

Deandre Drake allegedly took $65,000 from someone and promised to do work on their home but never delivered. He’s wanted for Theft by Deception.

David White is charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Jonathan Voight is wanted on a meth possession charge.

Uniqua Tatum is wanted for Chemical Endangerment of a Child.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

