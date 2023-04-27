Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Cow escapes, roams nearby neighborhood during senior prank

FILE - Police said a cow escaped from the students and went to a neighborhood nearby.
FILE - Police said a cow escaped from the students and went to a neighborhood nearby.(U.S. Department of Agriculture / Flickr)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, Ill. (Gray News) – A cow escaped early Thursday morning as several students were trying to pull a senior prank at their school in Illinois.

According to the Niles Police Department, several students from Northridge Preparatory School were attempting to bring live animals into the school around 3 a.m.

Police said a cow escaped from the students and went to a neighborhood nearby.

Several law enforcement agencies worked with a representative from Wagner Farms to secure the cow.

No other information was provided.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting.
Victim of Tennessee attempted murder suspect speaks out after over 1 year of recovery
Residents of Todd Towers in Huntsville voice their complaints
Residents of Todd Towers in Huntsville voice safety concerns
Proposed rendering of Food City grocery store
Huntsville City Council to consider plan for 6 new Food City grocery stores
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79

Latest News

In this Monday, April 25, 2011, photo, 3M's Post-it notes are on sale at Office Depot in...
Post-it notes, Scotch tape manufacturer announces 6,000 layoffs
Set up your virtual home inventory
Expert advice to create a home inventory in case of disaster
Expert advice to create a home inventory in case of disaster
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during an event at the New York Stock Exchange in...
House Republicans pass US debt bill, push Biden on spending
The Pentagon report on sexual assaults in the military is expected to be released Thursday.
Military sex assault reports rise, even as Army numbers fall