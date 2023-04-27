Deals
Courtland Police Department chief receives grant from Running 4 Heroes

Chief Dennis Sharp with the Courtland Police Department received a $10,000 grant from Running 4 Heroes, according to our news partner at The Moulton Advertiser.(The Moulton Advertiser)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COURTLAND, Ala. (WAFF) - Chief Dennis Sharp with the Courtland Police Department received a $10,000 grant from Running 4 Heroes, according to our news partner at The Moulton Advertiser.

Sharp was severely injured in an on-duty collision on June 17, 2022. The collision injured Sharp’s head and pelvis as he spent two weeks in an intensive care unit. Sharp’s daughter submitted an application for him to Running 4 Heroes.

Over $400,000 has been awarded to 45 injured first responders by Running 4 Heroes since January 2020.

“We feel that we’re very fortunate to have Dennis Sharp as our police chief with his experience, training, and dedication to his job and the town of Courtland,” said Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles said to The Moulton Advertiser. “I want to thank them for picking Chief Sharp for this award. It was so deserved and appreciated.”

