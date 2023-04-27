Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Closing arguments take center stage on day 9 of Elkmont murder trial

The trial of Mason Sisk moves into day 9
By Wade Smith, Megan Plotka, Matthew King and Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The ninth day of a trial for an Elkmont teen accused of murdering five of his family members will feature closing arguments on Thursday.

Mason Sisk is accused of murdering five of his family members in 2019 when he was just 14 years old.

Over 30 witnesses took the stand over the nearly two-week trial. The retrial began on April 17 after the original trial was called a mistrial in September 2022.

See the following stories to catch up on what happened throughout the trial:

CLOSING ARGUMENTS PREVIEW:

Throughout the trial, several witnesses described the scene in the home on the night of the murders. Additionally, several deputies showed body cam video from the scene, showing Sisk call 9-1-1, then telling deputies their story.

Former Sheriff Mike Blakely and investigator Johnny Morell testified about an interrogation between the pair and Sisk captured on video. Both admit to using common interrogation tactics to eventually force a confession out of Sisk.

Sisk’s lawyers argued they were taking advantage of a child, while prosecutors argued they were doing their job.

Prosecutors also showed evidence via text messages dung the trial that shows Sisk bragging about his effectiveness using a gun to kill his family.

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting

Follow this story throughout the day for updates from the court.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting.
Victim of Tennessee attempted murder suspect speaks out after over 1 year of recovery
Residents of Todd Towers in Huntsville voice their complaints
Residents of Todd Towers in Huntsville voice safety concerns
The wreck happened near Highway 36 at Sims Road, according to a Twitter post by the sheriff’s...
Hartselle Police identify man killed in wreck involving 18-wheeler
A woman was killed in a Sheffield house fire on Wednesday morning, according to our news...
1 woman killed in Sheffield house fire

Latest News

WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
Elkmont murder trial moves to closing arguments on Thursday
Pouring concrete (Source: Pixabay)
Scammers stealing thousands of dollars from Alabama concrete businesses
Innovate Alabama to play a key part in Governor Ivey’s ‘Game Plan’
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Man jumps through drive-thru window in robbery attempt