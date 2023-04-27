Closing arguments take center stage on day 9 of Elkmont murder trial

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The ninth day of a trial for an Elkmont teen accused of murdering five of his family members will feature closing arguments on Thursday.

Mason Sisk is accused of murdering five of his family members in 2019 when he was just 14 years old.

Over 30 witnesses took the stand over the nearly two-week trial. The retrial began on April 17 after the original trial was called a mistrial in September 2022.

BREAKING: the state officially rests its case against Mason Sisk. They will not call any more witnesses to testify. Attorneys will discuss evidence away from the precense of the jury. @waff48 — Matthew King (@kingthematthew) April 26, 2023

BREAKING: the defense rests it’s case without calling any witnesses. Judge Wise now explaining to jurors that their day is over. Lawyers will have a charge conference in a closed courtroom, and closing statements will happen tomorrow at 9. @waff48 — Matthew King (@kingthematthew) April 26, 2023

CLOSING ARGUMENTS PREVIEW:

Throughout the trial, several witnesses described the scene in the home on the night of the murders. Additionally, several deputies showed body cam video from the scene, showing Sisk call 9-1-1, then telling deputies their story.

Former Sheriff Mike Blakely and investigator Johnny Morell testified about an interrogation between the pair and Sisk captured on video. Both admit to using common interrogation tactics to eventually force a confession out of Sisk.

Sisk’s lawyers argued they were taking advantage of a child, while prosecutors argued they were doing their job.

Prosecutors also showed evidence via text messages dung the trial that shows Sisk bragging about his effectiveness using a gun to kill his family.

