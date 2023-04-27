Deals
Circuit Judge denies William Darby’s motion for new immunity hearing

By Javon Williams
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County Circuit Judge has denied former Huntsville Police Department Officer William Darby’s motion for an immunity hearing.

Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals reverses conviction of former Huntsville PD officer

On April 13, Darby’s defense team filed a motion requesting the Court to schedule an immunity hearing to discuss the “Stand Your Ground” laws in this case.

The motion claims that the Trial Court applied the wrong standard of self-defense by applying the standard of a citizen and not an on-duty police officer.

Before his trial, Darby filed a motion for immunity (Stand Your Ground motion) and it was denied. Darby’s attorneys believe that if the wrong standard of self-defense was applied at trial then it was also applied wrongly during the immunity hearing.

On April 25, Madison County Circuit Judge Alan Mann denied the motion to reconsider immunity.

Darby will head back to trial on Dec. 11, 2023.

