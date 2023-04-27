Deals
All of Us Research: Learn more about colon cancer

Colon cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the large intestine.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Colon cancer typically affects older adults, but it can happen at any age.

According to the Mayo Clinic, if colon cancer develops, many treatments are available to help control it. The following may be symptoms of colon cancer:

  • A persistent change in your bowel habits, including diarrhea or constipation or a change in the consistency of your stool
  • Rectal bleeding or blood in your stool
  • Persistent abdominal discomfort, such as cramps, gas or pain
  • A feeling that your bowel doesn’t empty completely
  • Weakness or fatigue
  • Unexplained weight loss

(Mayo Clinic)

The All of Us research program is looking for volunteers in Alabama. If you are interested in joining the research program as a participant, it is easy to join online or over the phone.

To learn more, click here.

