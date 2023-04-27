All of Us Research: Learn more about colon cancer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Colon cancer typically affects older adults, but it can happen at any age.

According to the Mayo Clinic, if colon cancer develops, many treatments are available to help control it. The following may be symptoms of colon cancer:

A persistent change in your bowel habits, including diarrhea or constipation or a change in the consistency of your stool

Rectal bleeding or blood in your stool

Persistent abdominal discomfort, such as cramps, gas or pain

A feeling that your bowel doesn’t empty completely

Weakness or fatigue

Unexplained weight loss

(Mayo Clinic)

The All of Us research program is looking for volunteers in Alabama. If you are interested in joining the research program as a participant, it is easy to join online or over the phone.

To learn more, click here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.