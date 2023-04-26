Worker dies after trench collapse in Eutaw

EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - A man has died following a trench collapse while working underground in the Branch Heights subdivision of Eutaw.

The Greene County coroner’s office confirmed to WBRC’s Kelvin Reynolds the victim is Tony Rice of Eutaw.

Rice, a Eutaw city worker, was part of a crew doing sewer work when the trench around him and two others collapsed at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The two other city employees were able to get themselves out, but Rice was unable to.

After a call was put out for mutual assistance, Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue came out around 9 p.m. to assist in rescue efforts.

When the trench began filling with water and sewage, Tuscaloosa Water and Sewer Department was on the scene to help pump water out.

Rice’s body was finally recovered at around 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

“It’s never good when the family is on the scene,” Tuscaloosa Fire Chief Randy Smith said. “It’s devastating for the family. It’s devastating for the crew members that are on the scene. Members of his crew have not left the scene.”

Eutaw Mayor Latasha Johnson said her heart is heavy, offering her prayers to the Rice family and the citizens of Eutaw.

Corey Martin, with the City of Eutaw released this statement:

“The City of Eutaw is saddened at the loss of a hard worker and great friend. Tony Rice was a dedicated worker who has served the City of Eutaw for many years. Our public works employees are first responders who’s daily responsibilities are to maintain public infrastructure like roads and utilities. No one ever wants to have to deal with a situation like this, and no one ever thinks it will happen to them. Over the next several days there will be more questions than answers as we move through all of the official processes and also deal with heavy hearts and sadness at a loss of someone who’s close to you. We will forever miss Tony’s smiling face and energy. We would ask for your thoughts and prayers during this time as we are all grieving. Out of respect for the family, out of concern for the rest of the Team Eutaw family, and due to the nature of the circumstances we are not going to be able to provide additional comments at this time.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

