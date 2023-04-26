Trash Pandas fall to Lookouts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Trailing for most of the night, the Rocket City Trash Pandas threatened but came up empty with the game on the line in the ninth, falling 4-3 to the Chattanooga Lookouts in the opener of a six-game series at AT&T Park on Tuesday night.

Down 4-3 in the ninth, the Trash Pandas loaded the bases with two singles and a walk against Chattanooga closer Tommy Eveld (S, 3). With the chance to get even, Kyren Paris and Edgar Quero struck out before Orlando Martinez flew out to right, ending the game and stranding the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position.

The Lookouts got off to a fast start against Trash Pandas starter Landon Marceaux. Jacob Hurtubise led off with a single, stole second, advanced to third on an error, and opened the scoring on a sacrifice fly from Noelvi Marte. Allan Cerda drove in the second run with an RBI double to right, plating Alex McGarry, who reached with a two-out walk.

Two innings later, the Lookouts added on with back-to-back singles from Hurtubise and Franscisco Urbaez, coupled with an error by Trash Pandas shortstop Livan Soto to make it 3-0.

Rocket City was unable to produce against Chattanooga starter Lyon Richardson. In his Double-A debut, the righty held the Trash Pandas scoreless for three innings, allowing one hit with two walks and two strikeouts.

Against reliever Mac Sceroler (W, 1-0) in the fourth, the Rocket City offense came to life. Three walks loaded the bases with one out. Jeremiah Jackson got the Trash Pandas on the board with a sacrifice fly to center to score Paris. With two outs, David Calabrese delivered a big hit, lining a double into the right field corner to tie the game at three.

Chattanooga restored the lead in the bottom of the frame with a leadoff triple by Rece Hinds and an RBI single from Quincy McAfee.

Marceaux (L, 1-1) ended his start with his first one, two, three inning of the night in the fifth. Over five innings, he allowed four runs on eight hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

The Lookouts bullpen was sharp when pitching with the 4-3 lead. Relievers Andy Fisher and Eduardo Salazar each struck out three in a scoreless inning to keep the one-run lead at the seventh inning stretch. Salazar struck out two more to maintain the lead in the eighth.

In relief of Marcaeux, the Rocket City bullpen was sharp. Ivan Armstrong, Kenyon Yovan, and Eric Torres each pitched a scoreless relief inning to preserve the one-run deficit.

The Trash Pandas offense couldn’t capitalize in the ninth, suffering their third loss in four games against the Lookouts to start the 2023 season.

At the plate, Jackson was the only Rocket City player to record a multi-hit game, going 2-for-2 with a walk and an RBI. Calabrese drove in two of the Trash Pandas’ three runs with his fourth inning double.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.