Registered Sex Offender caught living near Austinville Elementary School

Johnathan Hughes
Johnathan Hughes(DPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man convicted of an obscene material possession charge in 2014 was arrested again on Tuesday after violating the Sex Offender Registration Notification Act (SORNA).

On April 19, the Decatur Police Department received information that Johnathan Hughes lived on Larkwood Drive SW. After an investigation by DPD’s Sex Offender Registration Unit, it was determined that Hughes was living at that location which was located within 2,000 feet of an elementary school.

Hughes also failed to give this information to DPD and claimed that he was homeless. He was arrested and charged with adult sex offender-prohibited residence locations and adult sex offender - registration with local law enforcement.

He was booked into the Morgan County Jail where he is being held on a $5,000 bond.

