Man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - A 27-year old was sentenced for crimes related to the breach of United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Christian Manley, 27, was sentenced to 50 months incarceration and 36 months of supervised release on Tuesday. Manley was also ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution and $100 for a special assessment fee.

Manley plead guilty in November 2021.

