Man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - A 27-year old was sentenced for crimes related to the breach of United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Christian Manley, 27, was sentenced to 50 months incarceration and 36 months of supervised release on Tuesday. Manley was also ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution and $100 for a special assessment fee.
Manley plead guilty in November 2021.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.