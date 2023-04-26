Deals
Man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - A 27-year old was sentenced for crimes related to the breach of United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Christian Manley, 27, was sentenced to 50 months incarceration and 36 months of supervised release on Tuesday. Manley was also ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution and $100 for a special assessment fee.

Manley plead guilty in November 2021.

