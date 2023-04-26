Deals
Learn more about Huntsville’s historic Star Super Market

Star Super Market is a Huntsville staple you don't want to miss.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Star Super Market has been a Huntsville staple ever since it opened its doors in Five Points in 1944.

At Star Super Market, you can find all your major grocery needs. They have a vast wine selection, a deli, a meat department and so much more.

Also, if you’re looking for a slice, Terry’s Pizza is always available. It’s easy to sit here and read about Star Super Market, but it’s even easier to drive and see the place for yourself!

To learn more about Star Super Market, click here.

