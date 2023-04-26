Lawrence County Commission votes for courthouse renovation funds

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - People in Lawrence County are split on a decision on how to spend millions.

County commissioners approved $10 million dollars to renovate the county courthouse.

Some people believe this is a great idea, including county archivist Wendy Hazel.

“People just see a $10 million price tag and can’t wrap their heads around It,” said Hazel, “This courthouse is the heartbeat of our county and it needs to be used. It needs to be taken care of this is a National Historic Registered building.”

Commissioners voted to add an additional $5 million to the existing county debt. $4 million will come from ARPA funds.

The money will be used for window repairs, upgrading the HVAC system, and roof repairs.

County Commissioner Nathan Kitchens voted against the resolution along, with Amard Martin. He felt, there were better uses for the money.

“You know, I would love to see it renovated just the timing and the amount of money that we’re going to use,” said Kitchens, “I just felt like we could use it in a different manner to help benefit more people.”

He wanted to use the money for hiring more deputies, repairing roads, and constructing parks.

Hazel said she understands how those projects could benefit people but believes renovating the courthouse is worth it.

“I realize there are many many many things that that every county,” said Hazel, “But you cannot keep abandoning ignoring, and neglecting what you’ve got.”

Commissioners will now have the option to send the project out for bids before beginning the renovation process.

