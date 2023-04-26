Huntsville city leaders talk construction updates and traffic headaches

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City is no stranger to hosting large events but that also means large crowds and people need a place to stay and a place to park.

Downtown advocates and city officials talked about the major construction projects happening in the area and how city officials are dealing with parking and traffic concerns.

The construction shows people and businesses want to be here, which city leaders say is a good thing. They also understand the growth comes with growing pains, especially ahead of Panoply this weekend.

The sound of jackhammers will soon be replaced with music and that’s music to the ears of the Director of Development and Events at Arts Huntsville, Kat Turner.

“There’s always noise during, but it’s going to be beautiful noise. It’s gonna be all my musicians playing and, and singing for us. So yeah, the construction for the new hotel will not be active during the weekend,” Turner said.

The hotel and road construction on Monroe Street is something that is on the radar of Huntsville’s Parking and Public Transit Director, Quisha Bryant.

“You know, we’ve got some streets closed, but we’ll route things the way that they need to go so that it can be as efficient as possible. But it’s all temporary,” Bryant said.

Traffic will be impacted for three months by the Von Braun Center and Big Spring Park, with northbound lanes closed, and one lane of traffic moving in each direction of Monroe Street between Clinton and Williams Avenue because of hotel construction.

“With construction and change, it comes with a little bit of that period where you’re going through the change. But we’ll get through it,” Bryant added.

The parking director also mentions that the city has 6,000 parking spaces in the downtown core, which she says is enough. Several residents told WAFF 48 News they disagree with that notion.

Downtown advocate, Rob Buddo of Downtown Huntsville, Inc. who has a background in city planning says that even though there are technically enough parking spaces, their location might not be the most convenient.

“You’re likely not always going to be able to park right in front of a restaurant or in front of the park, you may have to walk a block,” Buddo said. “Overall, there will always be a parking space for you downtown.”

Buddo mentions another upside to Huntsville’s current parking situation. “We have some of the cheapest parking rates for any comparable city.”

When it comes to construction and traffic headaches, he says getting to the finish line takes some patience.

“Anytime you’re doing any type of road construction, there’s going to be a little bit of a headache and some road closures,” Buddo said. “So, we just ask for a little bit of patience and I think at the end of the day we’re pretty close to being out of the woods with a lot of the downtown road construction.”

