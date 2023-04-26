Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Huntsville City Council to consider plan for 6 new Food City grocery stores

Proposed rendering of Food City grocery store
Proposed rendering of Food City grocery store(City of Huntsville)
By Wade Smith
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Councilors will discuss a new resolution on Thursday proposing six new grocery stores around the Huntsville area.

In the resolution, the City of Huntsville states all Plan I proposed locations include areas suitable for substantial residential and commercial development. See the six locations in the below map:

Proposed locations for new Food City locations around Huntsville
Proposed locations for new Food City locations around Huntsville(City of Huntsville)

The proposed agreement includes the City and Marathon Realty Corporation. The company plans to develop, own and operate each of these six stores under the Food City brand. Marathon intends to employ over 200 employees at each new location, according to the proposed resolution.

Phase I of the plan is projected to be completed within 36 months.

An investment of approximately $15M will be made in the Huntsville area in connection to the development of each store. That investment grows to nearly $90M when including real estate, furnishing, fixtures and equipment at each location as well.

Marathon states in the resolution that financial assistance will be needed from the City of Huntsville to develop all six stores. This assistance is needed due to “increasing costs of construction materials, labor shortages, and supply chain delays, along with rising interest rates.” The resolution goes on to state that the City will agree to make certain payments to Marathon out of a portion of the net proceeds received from non-educational sales taxes collected and from use taxes collected on personal property sales generated from the stores.

As part of the deal, the stores would receive tax breaks and cash rebates of $1.5 million per store if completed on time.

The City Council will discuss the full resolution at its next meeting on April 27.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents of Todd Towers in Huntsville voice their complaints
Residents of Todd Towers in Huntsville voice safety concerns
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Krystal Thomas, 28
1 person with life-threatening injuries after stabbing on Derrick St.
Bill could add 30 days of additional school instruction
State lawmakers looking to add 30 additional days of school instruction to calendar
The wreck happened near Highway 36 at Sims Road, according to a Twitter post by the sheriff’s...
Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies respond to wreck involving 18-wheeler

Latest News

Steven Mulkey.
Man sentenced to death penalty after 2018 killing of Irondale motel owners
The city will receive nearly $2 million over 10 years as part of a settlement from McKesson and...
City of Huntsville to allocate settlement proceeds to agencies involved in opioid crisis
According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the driver has serious, but...
1 injured in wreck on Andrew Jackson Way
There have been nearly 30 witnesses to take the stand in the trial as it begins its eighth day...
Day 8: Prosecution rests its case in Mason Sisk trial