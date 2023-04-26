Heavy Rain on the Way!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Overnight tonight and through the morning hours on Thursday we are expected more showers. We continue with a developing 48 First Alert for the potential for strong storms Thursday afternoon and evening. We are watching a strong storm system that will move in during the afternoon hours on Thursday. Strong thunderstorms are expected by 3pm. Right now the primary threat appear to be very heavy rain, strong gusty winds and some smaller hail. We will continue to monitor the development of this storm system and keep you updated on WAFF and all our digital platforms. It is looking like rain and a few storms with heavy rain will continue overnight into Friday morning. We are also watching an upper air storm system that will track to our south this weekend. It could be close enough to trigger a few showers for us late Saturday into early Sunday. The heaviest rain Saturday and Sunday will be to our south from Birmingham to the Gulf Coast.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.