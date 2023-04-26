Have a shopping spree with Vintage Pickin’ in Fort Payne

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - One of the best events in North Alabama is back this weekend with the Vintage Pickin’ Spring Market April 28-29.

The spring market will be at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne. There are tons of vendors that will be at the market including, Lauren Kenzie, Modern Farmhouse, Aged Fusion and so many more!

You can be there early on Friday 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. or you can be there with general admission at 2-6 p.m. The market is also open on Saturday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

To learn more, click here.

