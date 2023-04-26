Deals
Former Tuscumbia PD officer pleads not guilty to reckless murder

Jay Steward pleaded not guilty to reckless murder and waived his arraignment, according to...
Jay Steward pleaded not guilty to reckless murder and waived his arraignment, according to online court documents.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Tuscumbia Police Department officer who was charged for the October 2022 death of a pedestrian pleaded not guilty in court on April 11.

Jay Steward pleaded not guilty to reckless murder and waived his arraignment, according to online court documents. Steward’s case was set for trial on June 6.

Steward was indicted in March after he allegedly hit Terry Hinton with a marked police vehicle. Hinton died from his injuries.

According to the indictment, Steward was under the influence at the time of the incident.

