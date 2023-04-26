A few showers this afternoon, more rain to close out the week.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the rest of the afternoon, mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Temps in the 60s. Tonight, showers, a thunderstorm possible, after midnight. Low to mid 50s. Thursday, A 48 Developing First Alert for the strong thunderstorms during the afternoon, evening and night. Frequent lightning, small hail and gusty winds associated with thunderstorm activity. Low to mid 70s. Showers and thunderstorms lingering into Friday morning, afternoon remains cloudy. Low to mid 70s. Weekend forecast, a mix of sun and clouds Saturday. Around 70°. Sunday, sunny and dry for now, but watching an area of low pressure to our South closely. Track remains South, dry and nice. Track lifts more North, add some rain to the forecast. More updates to come. Mainly dry next week and warm. Mid to upper 70s.

