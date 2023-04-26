Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Fake doctor treated thousands without medical license, prosecutors say

The suspect faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification. (KCAL, KCBS, LA COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Los Angeles man has been accused of falsely claiming to be a doctor and practicing medicine on thousands of people, offering treatment for serious medical conditions including cancer, prosecutors said.

Stephan Gevorkian faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Monday. Available records did not list an attorney who could speak on the 44-year-old’s behalf.

Gevorkian owns and operates Pathways Medical in the North Hollywood neighborhood. The clinic conducts blood tests and offers treatment for conditions including cancer and viral infections, prosecutors said.

Stephan Gevorkian, 44, faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification,...
Stephan Gevorkian, 44, faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.(Source: LA County District Attorney, KCAL/KCBS via CNN)

His arrest came after an undercover investigator received a consultation last November during which Gevorkian failed to accurately address abnormal levels of a hormone that could indicate a serious medical condition, the DA’s statement said.

“Practicing medicine without a license is not only a criminal activity in California, it can cause irreparable harm to the health of unsuspecting people, some with serious illnesses, who believe they are under the care of a licensed physician,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.

Gevorkian was ordered to appear in court for a preliminary hearing May 24.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
43 animals from a Marshall County shelter scheduled to be euthanized
Residents of Todd Towers in Huntsville voice their complaints
Residents of Todd Towers in Huntsville voice safety concerns
Bill could add 30 days of additional school instruction
State lawmakers looking to add 30 additional days of school instruction to calendar
Jackson was allegedly shot in his mother's garage on Jan. 8, 2020.
$25,000 reward offered for information regarding death of Redstone Arsenal soldier
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore

Latest News

The transgender lawmaker was silenced in the Montana House for comments against a bill to ban...
Montana State Rep. Zephyr defends 'calling out real harm' to LGBTQ community
Lawrence County Commission votes for courthouse renovation funds
Lawrence County Commission votes for courthouse renovation funds
At least five people were arrested Monday at the Montana State Capitol during a protest in...
Montana transgender lawmaker faces censure or expulsion
FILE - This image from a video released by the Department of Defense shows U.S. Marines at...
Taliban kill mastermind of suicide bombing at Kabul airport