Early showers Wednesday, stronger storms possible Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Wednesday morning. We already have some pockets of heavier rain on the radar to start the day, expect a wet morning commute and have your umbrellas heading out the door.

Today looks to be mostly cloudy, damp and cool with highs staying in the middle 60s. Scattered rain showers will continue off and on through the early part of the day before we dry out into the afternoon. Clouds will increase again overnight with more scattered rain showers expected for Thursday morning’s commute, lows will stay in the low 50s.

Thursday brings better chances for more widespread rain potential as well as the threat for a few isolated thunderstorms, we have the 48 Developing Alert out for this threat. Some storms on Thursday afternoon have the potential to be stronger with locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Yet again, rainfall looks likely for the early part of the day Friday with highs near 70 degrees, Friday afternoon should be mainly dry. Rainfall totals for this three day stretch will likely exceed a 1/2 inch for the majority of locations.

By the weekend, rain chances look to be more isolated to widely scattered with highs on Saturday and Sunday staying in the middle 60s to lower 70s. Next week is trending drier but still below average with highs staying in the 60s to lower 70s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.